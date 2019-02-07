Democratic representatives in Congress are expected to introduce a resolution Thursday calling for a "Green New Deal" to transform the economy to fight climate change. Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is spearheading the effort in the House, and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is expected to push a companion resolution in the Senate. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Michael Greenstone, professor in economics at the University of Chicago.