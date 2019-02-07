These Virginians Say The State's Blackface Controversy Is Disappointing But Not Surprising09:26
February 07, 2019
Protesters rally against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outside of the governor's mansion in downtown Richmond, Va., on Feb. 4, 2019. (Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters rally against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outside of the governor's mansion in downtown Richmond, Va., on Feb. 4, 2019. (Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images)

As blackface becomes a part of the national conversation again, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers), a historian of the American South and former president of the University of Richmond, and Jamal Millner, an audio engineer and former student at the University of Virginia who says it was common to see white fraternity members donning blackface in the 1980s.

This segment aired on February 7, 2019.

