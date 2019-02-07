Here & Now
These Virginians Say The State's Blackface Controversy Is Disappointing But Not Surprising09:26Play
As blackface becomes a part of the national conversation again, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers), a historian of the American South and former president of the University of Richmond, and Jamal Millner, an audio engineer and former student at the University of Virginia who says it was common to see white fraternity members donning blackface in the 1980s.
This segment aired on February 7, 2019.
