Here & Now
Rape Survivor Brenda Tracy To College Athletes: 'You're The Solution'10:30Play
For 16 years, gang rape survivor Brenda Tracy didn't speak about her attack. But after an unlikely reconciliation with the college football coach who protected her rapists, she now travels the country telling athletes how they can be part of the solution when it comes to sexual violence. Karen Given (@klgiven) from NPR's Only A Game reports.
This segment aired on February 7, 2019.
