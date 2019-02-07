Veterans Organization's Outgoing And Incoming Leaders Reflect On Future Of Veterans Advocacy09:41
February 07, 2019
Flanked by veterans, founder and CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff speaks to a reporter after a news conference on June 2, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Paul Rieckhoff came home from the Iraq War and started Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Of America, which has become the largest organization for veterans of those wars. Rieckhoff is stepping down as IAVA's leader later this month.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) and Jeremy Butler (@JeremyButler01), who is set to replace Rieckhoff as IAVA CEO.

This segment aired on February 7, 2019.

