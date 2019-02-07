President Trump referred to a "Democrat agenda" in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He's said before that he prefers the term "Democrat party" to Democratic Party, its official name.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki), author of the book "The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism," about where the term came from and why some Republicans use it.