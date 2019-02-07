You May Have Heard Some Republicans Use The Term 'Democrat Party'05:37
February 07, 2019
President Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump referred to a "Democrat agenda" in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He's said before that he prefers the term "Democrat party" to Democratic Party, its official name.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki), author of the book "The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism," about where the term came from and why some Republicans use it.

This segment aired on February 7, 2019.

