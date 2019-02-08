Last year the number of police officers who killed themselves was higher than the number who died in the line of duty. In Chicago, the issue of police suicide is particularly staggering. Since last July, at least five officers have killed themselves, and now there may be a sixth death.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Carrie Steiner, a retired Chicago police officer, psychologist and owner of the First Responders Wellness Center in Lombard, Illinois.