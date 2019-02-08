There are new developments in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October: In 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told a top aide he'd use a "bullet" on Khashoggi if he didn't return to the kingdom and stop criticizing its government, according to a New York Times report. Host Jeremy Hobson talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), senior research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program.