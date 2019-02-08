Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Bezos Accuses National Enquirer Owner Of Extortion05:31Play
Social media is abuzz after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos claimed the company that owns the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him. Also, confessions and conversations about blackface are all over Twitter this week after two top Democrats in Virginia admitted to wearing blackface in the 1980s. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on February 8, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news