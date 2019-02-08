Democrats Question Acting Attorney General Whitaker After Subpoena Threat05:10
February 08, 2019
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker agreed to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee after a threat he may be subpoenaed. The hearing comes as newly empowered Democrats ramp up investigations of the Trump administration. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz).

This segment aired on February 8, 2019.

