Here & Now
Democrats Question Acting Attorney General Whitaker After Subpoena Threat05:10Play
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker agreed to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee after a threat he may be subpoenaed. The hearing comes as newly empowered Democrats ramp up investigations of the Trump administration. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz).
This segment aired on February 8, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news