Remembering 'Sunshine' Sonny Payne, Host Of America's Longest-Running Blues Radio Show03:53
February 08, 2019
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson remembers "Sunshine" Sonny Payne, host of what's been called the longest-running blues radio show in American history, and listens to an interview between Payne and journalist Erin Scott from 2015.

Payne hosted "King Biscuit Time" from Helena, Arkansas, from 1951 until his death last February.

This segment aired on February 8, 2019.

