Here & Now
Week In Politics: Trump Claims 'Presidential Harassment' As Investigations Intensify10:51Play
After House Democrats began a series of investigations this week into President Trump's ties to Russia, Trump took to Twitter calling them "presidential harassment." ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) join Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the news in politics this week.
This segment aired on February 8, 2019.
