February 08, 2019
  • Craig Havighurst, WMOT
The Nashville Ballet is collaborating with roots music star Rhiannon Giddens and poet Caroline Randall Williams to present a reimagining of a 2015 book by Williams which is itself a reimagining of what may have been an affair between William Shakespeare and the "Dark Lady" of his sonnets. Craig Havighurst (@chavighurst) of WMOT reports.

