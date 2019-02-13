Here & Now
Washington Gov. Inslee Plans Potential 2020 Run With Singular Cause: Climate Change
So far, U.S. senators dominate the Democratic field of candidates for president in 2020. But soon, a West Coast governor with a singular cause — climate change — may join the fray: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he's "seriously considering" entering the race. Austin Jenkins (@AustinJenkinsN3) of the Northwest News Network reports.
This segment aired on February 13, 2019.
