Washington Gov. Inslee Plans Potential 2020 Run With Singular Cause: Climate Change
February 13, 2019
  • Austin Jenkins, Northwest News Network
So far, U.S. senators dominate the Democratic field of candidates for president in 2020. But soon, a West Coast governor with a singular cause — climate change — may join the fray: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he's "seriously considering" entering the race. Austin Jenkins (@AustinJenkinsN3) of the Northwest News Network reports.

This segment aired on February 13, 2019.

