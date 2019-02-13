Here & Now
GOP Congressman: Shutdown Deal Is 'Non-Starter,' But Trump Will Likely Sign It05:14Play
Congressional negotiators have agreed to a potential bipartisan deal that gives President Trump less border wall funding than he asked for. Trump has signaled he may try to find the money elsewhere.
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) of South Carolina joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss why he thinks "there's good and bad news" in the deal that has been reached to avert another government shutdown.
This segment aired on February 13, 2019.
