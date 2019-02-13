Here & Now
A Year After Parkland, Parents Grapple With Talking To Their Kids About Mass Shootings05:50Play
It's been a year since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, shocked the country. One of the big questions that comes up for parents each time one of these horrific events happens is how, or even whether, to talk to their children about them. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya).
This segment aired on February 13, 2019.
