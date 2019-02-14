More and more journalists, volunteers and pro-bono lawyers are running into problems when they cross the border from Tijuana, Mexico, into San Diego, California. They're being pulled into "secondary" and questioned — sometimes for hours — over their volunteer or reporting activities among asylum-seekers in Tijuana. At least two lawyers who work with asylum-seekers have been denied entry into Mexico because an "alert" has been placed on their passports. Reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler (@MaxRivlinNadler) has the story.