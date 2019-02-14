Here & Now
Amazon Announces It's Pulling The Plug On New York Headquarters04:10Play
The retail giant Amazon had promised to build a new headquarters with 25,000 new jobs in Queens in exchange for billions in tax breaks. But in a statement Thursday, Amazon says some state and local politicians have made it clear that they "oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on February 14, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news