The FBI has released 16 portraits of women drawn by the serial killer who confessed to murdering them. Samuel Little of Georgia has admitted to killing more than 90 women over several decades. The FBI hopes his drawings will help families identify victims of the unsolved cases.

This combination of undated sketches provided by the FBI shows drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his victims. The bureau updated on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, information it had posted in November on its website. The update included the recent drawings made by Little. The FBI says Little, who's 78, is in poor health and is expected to remain in a Texas prison until death. (Courtesy of FBI via AP)

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from reporter Joshua Sharpe (@JoshuaWSharpe) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.