The "three little words" that drive Valentine's Day are stamped on candies, printed on cards and painted on bridges by lovesick teenagers. A couple generations ago, they dominated the titles and central lyrics of songs whose sales spiked around the holiday. These days, "I love you" has all but disappeared from the titles of songs about love that spike around Valentine's Day. For the last few years, Valentine's Day chart-toppers with "love" in the title have been cynical and self-obsessed. Reporter Judith Kogan explains.