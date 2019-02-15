Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Trump Declares Border Emergency; Parkland Shooting Anniversary05:19Play
There's a lively conversation on social media about how people feel about the idea of President Trump calling for a national emergency to fund his border wall. Also, survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are marking the one-year anniversary this week by taking time away from social media. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
