Here & Now
Who Is Elliott Abrams, Trump's New Special Envoy To Venezuela?04:16Play
During a hearing before the House Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday, Elliott Abrams, President Trump's new special envoy to Venezuela, faced tough questioning from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D- Minn.) over his role in the Iran-Contra affair. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen).
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news