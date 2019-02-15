Who Is Elliott Abrams, Trump's New Special Envoy To Venezuela?04:16
February 15, 2019
During a hearing before the House Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday, Elliott Abrams, President Trump's new special envoy to Venezuela, faced tough questioning from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D- Minn.) over his role in the Iran-Contra affair. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen).

This segment aired on February 15, 2019.

