February 15, 2019
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans is back from a press tour and has two new recommendations: Ken Jeong's first stand-up special and the new EPIX series "Elvis Goes There," in which journalist Elvis Mitchell travels with filmmakers and actors across the world to places that inspired them. Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

This segment aired on February 15, 2019.

