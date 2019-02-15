Here & Now
NPR TV Critic On Ken Jeong's 1st Stand-Up Special, New Series 'Elvis Goes There'05:41Play
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans is back from a press tour and has two new recommendations: Ken Jeong's first stand-up special and the new EPIX series "Elvis Goes There," in which journalist Elvis Mitchell travels with filmmakers and actors across the world to places that inspired them. Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
