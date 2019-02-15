Here & Now
For LGBT People, Growing Old Poses New Challenges05:37Play
Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say they know someone who is gay, but for the estimated 2.4 million LGBT people age 65 and older, growing old could mean going back into the closet, according to the American Psychological Association. Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) from KJZZ examines the many hurdles — including stigma, social isolation and financial challenges — facing LGBT elders.
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news