President Trump declared a national emergency to fund his border wall Friday after Congress approved compromise legislation that averts another government shutdown. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
