Here & Now
View From The Top
Companies That Sift Through False News Online Are Creating A New 'Trust Industry'09:37Play
Widespread false and misleading information online has given rise to a host of companies and nonprofits offering to sort through the noise. Slate has dubbed it the "trust industry."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gordon Crovitz (@crovitz), co-CEO and co-founder of Newsguard, a company that rates news websites on credibility.
This segment aired on February 15, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news