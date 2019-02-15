View From The Top

Companies That Sift Through False News Online Are Creating A New 'Trust Industry'
February 15, 2019
A person browses through media websites on a computer in Singapore on May 30, 2013. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)
Widespread false and misleading information online has given rise to a host of companies and nonprofits offering to sort through the noise. Slate has dubbed it the "trust industry."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gordon Crovitz (@crovitz), co-CEO and co-founder of Newsguard, a company that rates news websites on credibility.

This segment aired on February 15, 2019.

