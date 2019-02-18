Here & Now
In New Memoir, Former FBI Deputy Director Describes Fears Of Trump Cover-Up06:08Play
In his new book, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe describes how President Trump took the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the assessment of his own intelligence agencies. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie), who interviewed McCabe.
This segment aired on February 18, 2019.
