Here & Now
North Carolina Election Board Considers Fraud Allegations In 9th District03:43Play
Three months after the midterm elections, the House race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District remains unresolved. State election officials begin hearing evidence Monday on allegations that a Republican operative unlawfully gathered absentee ballots. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC).
This segment aired on February 18, 2019.
