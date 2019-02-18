North Carolina Election Board Considers Fraud Allegations In 9th District03:43
February 18, 2019
Three months after the midterm elections, the House race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District remains unresolved. State election officials begin hearing evidence Monday on allegations that a Republican operative unlawfully gathered absentee ballots. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC).

This segment aired on February 18, 2019.

