Southwest Airlines Faces 'Operational Emergency' As Planes Pulled For Maintenance04:34
February 18, 2019
About 5 percent of Southwest Airlines' fleet is currently out of service, according to CBS News. Southwest pulled the planes for maintenance following a CBS News investigation into Southwest mechanics' claims they face regular pressure to overlook potential safety issues. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.

This segment aired on February 18, 2019.

