Wyoming Company Seeks Solution To Weak Uranium Market05:14
February 18, 2019
  • Cooper McKim, Wyoming Public Media
Uranium is used as fuel for nuclear power plants. Wyoming is the largest source for uranium in the U.S. Weak uranium prices have led one major company in the state to pursue a different approach to extract more uranium: using an acid solution — a method shunned in the U.S. decades ago. Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) from Wyoming Public Media reports.

This segment aired on February 18, 2019.

