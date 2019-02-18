Here & Now
Wyoming Company Seeks Solution To Weak Uranium Market05:14Play
Uranium is used as fuel for nuclear power plants. Wyoming is the largest source for uranium in the U.S. Weak uranium prices have led one major company in the state to pursue a different approach to extract more uranium: using an acid solution — a method shunned in the U.S. decades ago. Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) from Wyoming Public Media reports.
This segment aired on February 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news