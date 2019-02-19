Huawei Founder Says U.S. Cannot Crush Technology Giant03:36
February 19, 2019
In an interview with the BBC, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei described the arrest of his daughter, an executive for the company, as "politically motivated" and slammed a U.S.-led campaign to shut the company's technology out of 5G networks.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on February 19, 2019.

