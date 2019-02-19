Here & Now
Media Companies Look To Cash In On Sports Betting05:50Play
Officials in a number of states are working on legislation to legalize sports betting, after a Supreme Court decision last year that struck down a ban on sports gambling, leaving the issue up to states. Now a number of media companies are looking at how to cash in on sports betting. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Peter Kafka (@pkafka), executive editor at Recode.
This segment aired on February 19, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news