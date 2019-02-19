U.S. Chinese Population Is Growing Rapidly In Suburban America05:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

New York and California have long had highly concentrated Chinese populations. But surrounding suburban areas and "new destination states," such as Arizona and North Dakota, are experiencing a wave of Chinese immigrants. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Janelle Wong (@ProfJanelleWong), professor of Asian American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, about this evolving demographic.

This segment aired on February 19, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news