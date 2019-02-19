Here & Now
New York and California have long had highly concentrated Chinese populations. But surrounding suburban areas and "new destination states," such as Arizona and North Dakota, are experiencing a wave of Chinese immigrants. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Janelle Wong (@ProfJanelleWong), professor of Asian American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, about this evolving demographic.
This segment aired on February 19, 2019.
