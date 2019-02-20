Airbus Will End Production Of The World's Largest Passenger Plane03:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has announced that it will end production of the world's largest passenger plane in 2021. The double-decker A380 is certified to hold more than 800 passengers. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.

Below is a photo of another plane model discussed in this segment: the Airbus Beluga XL.

A new Airbus Beluga XL comes in to land at the Airbus Broughton wing assembly plant on February 14, 2019. Airbus has announced that it will cease to manufacture it's A380 passenger jet. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)
A new Airbus Beluga XL comes in to land at the Airbus Broughton wing assembly plant on February 14, 2019. Airbus has announced that it will cease to manufacture it's A380 passenger jet. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

This segment aired on February 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news