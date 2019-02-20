Here & Now
Airbus Will End Production Of The World's Largest Passenger Plane03:45Play
The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has announced that it will end production of the world's largest passenger plane in 2021. The double-decker A380 is certified to hold more than 800 passengers. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.
Below is a photo of another plane model discussed in this segment: the Airbus Beluga XL.
This segment aired on February 20, 2019.
