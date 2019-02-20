Bergen County, New Jersey, was certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the first community in the country to end chronic homelessness in 2017.

And in 2016, the county was recognized for becoming the first in the state to eliminate homelessness among veterans.

Located in northern New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from New York City, Bergen County is the most populous county in New Jersey.

Julia Orlando (@JuliaOrlando4), director of the Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, talks to Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about what the county did in order to reduce homelessness.