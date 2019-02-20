Here & Now
This New Jersey County Was The 1st In The U.S. To End Chronic Homelessness10:52Play
Bergen County, New Jersey, was certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the first community in the country to end chronic homelessness in 2017.
And in 2016, the county was recognized for becoming the first in the state to eliminate homelessness among veterans.
Located in northern New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from New York City, Bergen County is the most populous county in New Jersey.
Julia Orlando (@JuliaOrlando4), director of the Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, talks to Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about what the county did in order to reduce homelessness.
This segment aired on February 20, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
