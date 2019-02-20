KCRW DJ Valida Carroll (@Validaaa) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share a range of uplifting music — from L.A. folk to global house tracks — to chase the February blues away.

Music From The Segment

Kelsey Lu, "I'm Not In Love"

Harriet Brown, "Bag Away"

Viken Arman, "Cosmos In Blue"

We Are The West, "Ah, Light"

The Specials, "We Sell Hope"