DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: 5 Songs For February When You Want To Be In Ibiza09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
British guitarist Lynval Golding performs with his band "The Specials" during the Eurockeennes Music Festival in July 2010 in Belfort, France. (Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images)
British guitarist Lynval Golding performs with his band "The Specials" during the Eurockeennes Music Festival in July 2010 in Belfort, France. (Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images)

KCRW DJ Valida Carroll (@Validaaa) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share a range of uplifting music — from L.A. folk to global house tracks — to chase the February blues away.

Music From The Segment

Kelsey Lu, "I'm Not In Love"

Harriet Brown, "Bag Away"

Viken Arman, "Cosmos In Blue"

We Are The West, "Ah, Light"

The Specials, "We Sell Hope"

This segment aired on February 20, 2019.

DJ Sessions

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news