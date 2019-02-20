EPA Looks Into New Limits On Toxic Chemicals Linked To Cancer05:49
February 20, 2019
The Environmental Protection Agency is in the process of proposing new limits on a family of chemicals linked to cancer. Advocates have called for strict rules on PFOA and PFOS in drinking water and soil for years, and some have called the EPA's lengthy review process an attempt to delay action further. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mark Cuker, an attorney who has represented clients harmed by some of the chemicals included in the review.

