Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential election are already crisscrossing the country, trying to gain traction ahead of next year's primaries.

One of them is Julián Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Obama, who's hoping to be the first Latino president of the United States. Castro says on Day One in office, his first step would be signing an executive order recommitting the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement.

"And the first major piece of legislation that my administration would submit to Congress is on universal health insurance. So those are two things that I would focus on right away," Castro (@JulianCastro) tells Here & Now's Robin Young.

Castro's grandmother came to the U.S. from Mexico as a 7-year-old orphan. She worked as a maid, cook and babysitter while raising Castro's mother Marie as a single parent. Both of Marie's sons went onto careers in politics — Castro's brother Joaquin has represented Texas' 20th Congressional District since 2013.

Coming from a family for which immigration has meant opportunity — and from Texas, a state at the center of the border-security debate — Castro says a solution to tension surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border doesn't have to come at the expense of compassion.

"We've lived this immigrant American dream experience. I share the belief that this country can continue to produce that kind of American dream," he says of his family's experience. "Of course I believe in a secure border. But I think that we can achieve border security and also not lose who we are."

Interview Highlights

On whether he supports "Medicare-for-all," a proposal put forth in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders that has split some Democratic presidential candidates

"What I believe we need to do is to be the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation on earth. So in order to become the healthiest nation on earth, we need a different health care system. I grew up with a grandmother who had diabetes, and as her condition got worse and worse, we were very fortunate that she had Medicare. I believe that Medicare should be there for everybody.

" ... We're going to have to find different ways, different revenue streams, to pay for it, including looking at raising the top marginal tax rate, raising taxes on people that are making more than a million dollars. I think that we need to ask people at the top to pay their fair share."