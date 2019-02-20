Here & Now
Week In Politics: Trump's National Emergency, Funding Fight Over California's High Speed Rail10:53Play
Republican Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) and Democrat Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest on the president's national emergency declaration, Bernie Sanders' presidential run, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's predicament with Trump.
This segment aired on February 20, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news