Juan Guaidó, the man who declared himself the legitimate president of Venezuela, leads a caravan from Caracas to the Colombian border Thursday. He says he'll force aid that's been building up at the border to enter the country. Meanwhile, President Nicolás Maduro has denounced the U.S. for staging what he says is a coup against him. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Eyder Peralta (@eyderp).