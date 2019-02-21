Johnson & Johnson Investigated Over Report Linking Baby Powder To Cancer03:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 21, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are seeking information related to the talc in Johnson & Johnson baby powder. Their investigation follows a report that suggested trace amounts of asbestos were found in the powder from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, and that Johnson & Johnson did not disclose their findings to the public or regulators. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on February 21, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news