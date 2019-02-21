The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are seeking information related to the talc in Johnson & Johnson baby powder. Their investigation follows a report that suggested trace amounts of asbestos were found in the powder from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, and that Johnson & Johnson did not disclose their findings to the public or regulators. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."