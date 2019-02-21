Here & Now
Climate Change Doubter Tapped To Lead White House Panel On Climate Change05:40Play
The Trump administration is reportedly forming a new panel to consider whether climate change is a threat to national security, even though recent reports have reached that conclusion. Climate scientists are concerned about the man chosen to the lead the panel, William Happer, because he rejects mainstream climate science. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Scott Waldman (@scottpwaldman), a reporter for E&E News.
This segment aired on February 21, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news