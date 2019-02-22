Week In Politics: House Democrats Challenge Trump's Emergency Declaration10:50
February 22, 2019
NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) and Washington Post White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Lisa Mullins to talk about political developments this week, including House Democrats' move on Friday to introduce a resolution challenging President Trump's emergency declaration on border security.

This segment aired on February 22, 2019.

