Showdown Pending In Venezuela As Maduro Attempts To Block Aid From Crossing Border
February 22, 2019
  • Eyder Peralta, NPR
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the closure of the country's border with Brazil on Friday, and he may soon close the border to Colombia as well. The move is intended to block aid from entering the country. In Venezuela, there's much talk of a pending U.S. invasion, but feelings on the streets about the prospect is mixed. NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) reports.

This segment aired on February 22, 2019.

