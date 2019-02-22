Among the Oscar contenders this year for best song are Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a listen to the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Original Song with Jon Burlingame (@jonburlingame), who teaches at the Thornton School of Music at USC.

Music From The Segment

"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight" from "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"