President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for the second time next week at a summit in Vietnam, the continuation of their conversation about North Korea's nuclear weapons program. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CNN international correspondent Will Ripley (@willripley), who covered the first meeting last year in Singapore and will be in Hanoi for the second summit.
This segment aired on February 22, 2019.
