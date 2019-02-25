#OscarsSoWhite Creator On 2019 Awards: A Special Night, But 'More Work To Be Done'06:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
April Reign, creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, attended the Academy Awards for the first time on Sunday night. She's pictured here at an event in New Orleans in 2017. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
April Reign, creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, attended the Academy Awards for the first time on Sunday night. She's pictured here at an event in New Orleans in 2017. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

April Reign, creator of #OscarsSoWhite, attended the Academy Awards for the first time on Sunday night. Her hashtag-turned-campaign prompted the academy to vow to diversify its membership.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Reign (@ReignOfApril) about the night's big winners and her movement's impact on the industry.

This segment aired on February 25, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news