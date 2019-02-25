Here & Now
#OscarsSoWhite Creator On 2019 Awards: A Special Night, But 'More Work To Be Done'06:31Play
April Reign, creator of #OscarsSoWhite, attended the Academy Awards for the first time on Sunday night. Her hashtag-turned-campaign prompted the academy to vow to diversify its membership.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Reign (@ReignOfApril) about the night's big winners and her movement's impact on the industry.
This segment aired on February 25, 2019.
