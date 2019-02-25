Here & Now
Pence Visits Colombia As U.S. Continues To Pressure Maduro
Vice President Mike Pence is in Colombia on Monday to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. The United States is trying to pressure that country's President Nicolás Maduro to give up power. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Cynthia Arnson (@cindyarnson), director of the Latin American program at the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on February 25, 2019.
