Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett, posted $25.4 billion in losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 due, in part, to problems at Kraft Heinz, one of its largest holdings. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."