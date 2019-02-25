'Medicare-For-All': Making Sense Of What Some Democrats Are Proposing07:13
February 25, 2019
Supporters line up to get into a news conference held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 13, 2017, to unveil their "Medicare-for-all" legislation to overhaul health care. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Supporters line up to get into a news conference held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 13, 2017, to unveil their "Medicare-for-all" legislation to overhaul health care. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Many Democratic presidential candidates are calling for some type of health care overhaul. One of the most common is "Medicare-for-all."

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), policy reporter for Vox, about what "Medicare-for-all" entails and what some of the other proposals are.

This segment aired on February 25, 2019.

