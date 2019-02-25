Here & Now
'Medicare-For-All': Making Sense Of What Some Democrats Are Proposing07:13Play
Many Democratic presidential candidates are calling for some type of health care overhaul. One of the most common is "Medicare-for-all."
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), policy reporter for Vox, about what "Medicare-for-all" entails and what some of the other proposals are.
This segment aired on February 25, 2019.
