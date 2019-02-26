Here & Now
Courts are evaluating a decision by President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency that allows use of a pesticide many say should be banned. Chlorpyrifos, widely used on crops, has been shown to cause nausea and dizziness in adults, and neurological damage in fetuses and small children. KUOW's Eilís O'Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports.
This segment aired on February 26, 2019.
